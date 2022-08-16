Hot on the heels of the official reveal of Transformers Studio Series The Last Knight SS-92 Crosshairs And SS-93 Hot Rod in today’s*Transformers Brand Live Stream
, now Hasbro designer Sam “King Samlock” Smith have treated us with a great “from screen to toy” gallery and videos of the development of these new Studio Series figures. We also have*CAD turnaround videos
*of each mode*to share with you after the break, together with all Sam Smith?s comments about these new additions to the ever growing Studio Series collection. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! SS-92 TF5 The Last » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series The Last Knight SS-92 Crosshairs And SS-93 Hot Rod “From Screen To Toy” Images & Videos
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...