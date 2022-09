WarMachine72 Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2012 Location: Niagara Falls, Ontario Posts: 61

Legacy Red Cog for Sale Hello,



For Sale is a Legacy Red Cog figure. The item is new and unopened in box. The box has slight denting but is not punctured or ripped.



Offering it at $45.00 CDN so just looking to just get my cost back from it. Local pick up/meet up and payment preferred (Niagara Falls, Ontario). Shipping will be extra towards the buyer if requested.



Just send a PM here if you would like to purchase this figure. Thanks.