Takara Tomy Studio Series Wave 2 On Display At Shizouko Hobby Show.
Via*figsoku.net
, Amiami Web
, and Twitter user*@puchimablue
*we have some clear shots of*Takara Tomy Studio Series Wave 2*figures which were on display at*Shizouko Hobby Show. Thanks to 2005 Boards member Type-R for sharing them in our forums. Takara Tomy will release Jazz, Megatron, Lockdown and Brawl as part of Studio Series Wave 2 in Japan.*With this second wave, the numbering between Hasbro and Takara Tomy releases no longer align: SS-09 Jazz, SS-10 Lockdown, SS-11 RFevenge Of The Fallen Megatron, and SS-12 Brawl. As we expected, the figures have got no differences compared to their Hasbro counterparts. You can check » Continue Reading.
