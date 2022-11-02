Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,152

Transformers EarhSpark Deluxe Megatron In-Hand Images



More... Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we have our first in-hand look at the new*Transformers EarhSpark Deluxe Megatron. EarthSpark Megatron is coming in a Deluxe size class which is worked in a similar way of size and engineering as it was with the Cyberverse Deluxe toys. Megatron features a cartoon-accurate robot mode and he can rtansform into an*armored aircraft. The figure is pretty articulated, with some noticeable hollow parts and a solid alt mode and with a simple and intuitive transformation. We have comparison shots next to Studio Series TLK Hot Rod and several other Cyberverse Deluxe toys for those wondering about » Continue Reading. The post Transformers EarhSpark Deluxe Megatron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

