TFcon is happy to welcome American rock musician Stan Bush to TFcon Los Angeles 2022
for his first-ever TFcon appearance. Stan performed the original songs ?Dare? and ?The Touch? for The Transformers: The Movie (1986). Stan will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience on the Saturday and Sunday of the convention. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Stan Bush is presented by The Chosen Prime
