Old Today, 04:06 PM   #1
canprime
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,137
For Sale: Combiner Wars box sets (MISB) $100 each
As the title says, $100 each.



4 different Combiner Wars box sets available, all MISB (never opened) with standard shelf wear.


Located in Barrhaven (Ottawa) for local pick up. Otherwise shipping is extra, at the buyers expense. Just remember that these are big boxes so shipping won't be cheap.



Price is in Canadian dollars. Sorry no holds, and not looking to trade for anything right now.


Check out the pics to see what they are:


G2 Superion
G2 Menasor
G2 Bruticus
Victorion
