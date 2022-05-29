May is ending with a few new sightings over the world. A new load of Studio Series toys have showed up in Colombia, new Authentics figures in Peru and the usual rain of toys in Taiwan with the latest Legacy and Studio Series toys including the exclusive*Studio Series Deluxe Class SS-77 N.E.S.T. Bumblebee and the latest R.E.D action figures. Studio Series Wave 1 Core & Wave 15 Deluxe, Authentics Wave 1 “Bravo” And Classic Heroes Team Optimus Primal in Colombia ?
*2005 Boards member*f-primusunicron*found Studio Series Core Shockwave and Ravage, Deluxe Bumblebee Movie SS-80 Brawn, SS-81 Wheeljack, and SS-82 Autobot » Continue Reading.
