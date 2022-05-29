Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? May Week 4
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,363
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? May Week 4


May is ending with a few new sightings over the world. A new load of Studio Series toys have showed up in Colombia, new Authentics figures in Peru and the usual rain of toys in Taiwan with the latest Legacy and Studio Series toys including the exclusive*Studio Series Deluxe Class SS-77 N.E.S.T. Bumblebee and the latest R.E.D action figures. Studio Series Wave 1 Core &#038; Wave 15 Deluxe, Authentics Wave 1 “Bravo” And Classic Heroes Team Optimus Primal in Colombia ?*2005 Boards member*f-primusunicron*found Studio Series Core Shockwave and Ravage, Deluxe Bumblebee Movie SS-80 Brawn, SS-81 Wheeljack, and SS-82 Autobot &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? May Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.