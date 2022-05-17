Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Now making its way across the web is an image of the previously-reviewed Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Voyager Override figure, showing the figure in its box and giving us our first look at the line’s packaging. It’s looking pretty slick and reveals that the figures will be packaged in alt mode. In addition it also shows off her packaging art, and in a nice touch the Velocitron logo also makes an appearance. Hopefully Hasbro will give us the official reveal for the line sooner rather than later. Check it out and let us know what you think on the &#187; Continue Reading.

