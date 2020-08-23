|
TFW2005 Photo Bomb ? Amazon Coneheads, Target Seekers, Netflix Megatron and More!
Time for some quick catch up galleries in a TFW2005 Photo Bomb! None of these are hot off the presses but we still like running figures for some old fashion still photos. This round is Seeker heavy with shots for the Target exclusive Skywarp and Thundercracker set, the Amazon Ramjet and Dirge set. Where are you Thrust?! I have a Prime grill with your name on it. In addition, the Netflix figures I ordered online back in February finally showed up after seeing them in person about 12 times so I ran Megatron and Mirage. Megatron is really sharp in » Continue Reading.
