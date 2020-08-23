Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,218

Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Trailbreaker In-Hand Images



Via PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Trailbreaker. Trailbreaker is a smart retool of Eartrise Deluxe Hoist, now featuring a roof instead of Hoist’s towing parts as well as a new head an Trailbreaker’s*rooflights and shoulder cannon in robot mode. A very nice figure if you liked all what Hoist mold offered about posability, transformation and alt mode. We can also share comparison shots next to Hoist and some of the other Earthrise toys. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimeVsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion



The post







More... Via PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Trailbreaker. Trailbreaker is a smart retool of Eartrise Deluxe Hoist, now featuring a roof instead of Hoist’s towing parts as well as a new head an Trailbreaker’s*rooflights and shoulder cannon in robot mode. A very nice figure if you liked all what Hoist mold offered about posability, transformation and alt mode. We can also share comparison shots next to Hoist and some of the other Earthrise toys. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimeVsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Trailbreaker In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca