steamwhistle Titanium Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 1,277

WFC Bases So, Omega Supreme, in base mode can connect with other figures via the track pieces.



What other robots have a base mode which can be connected?



I think I saw that Earthrise Optimus' trailer can connect, and Hot House and Ironworks... Botropolis...



Any others?



Can Rodimus connect? From some pictures, it looks like it might be possible.



Anyone know?

.

.

"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Feedback thread: __________________"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle