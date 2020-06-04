|
More Takara Tomy Listing Updates ? Earthrise, Studio Series, and Deluxe Cyberverse
The Takara news just keeps coming as Takara Tomy Mall has also updated listings for Earthrise Trailbreaker
, Studio Series Skipjack
, and Cyberverse Deluxes Arcee
and Thunderhowl
. While we’ve seen renders of these figures previously from Hasbro, the listing updates bring us new stock images of the figures themselves as well as Japanese pricing. Cyberverse Arcee and Thunderhowl are priced at 2,750 yen each Earthrise Trailbreaker is priced at 3,080 yen Studio Series Skipjack is priced at 4,950 yen All figures are slated for release from Takara Tomy Mall in late November and we’ve mirrored the new » Continue Reading.
