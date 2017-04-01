Toyhax/Reprolabels
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Reprolabels has to share with us: “This amazing new batch of labels is no joke!*New label sets for Titans Return toys Voyager Megatron
, Voyager Optimus Prime
and Sixshot
; new G1-inspired weapons for Frenzy
; a*fantastic set for Masterpiece Inferno
; and a set for the entire CW Liokaiser
. We also have this shockingly effective set for RID Ratchet
