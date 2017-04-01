Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
April 2017 Reprolabels and Toyhax Update


Toyhax/Reprolabels dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Reprolabels has to share with us: "This amazing new batch of labels is no joke!*New label sets for Titans Return toys Voyager Megatron, Voyager Optimus Prime and Sixshot; new G1-inspired weapons for Frenzy; a*fantastic set for Masterpiece Inferno; and a set for the entire CW Liokaiser. We also have this shockingly effective set for RID Ratchet.

The post April 2017 Reprolabels and Toyhax Update appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



