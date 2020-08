Transformers Bumblebee Movie Concept Art By Furio Tedeschi

Artist*Furio Tedeschi*has uploaded,*via his social media channels , new pieces of concept art of the Bumblebee movie. We have a look at Bumblebee’s torso renders. Furio Tedeschi commented on this art: Bumblebee refined concept showing chest missiles, mesh also used for set production and also printed life-size to assist actors set. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Bumblebee Movie Concept Art By Furio Tedeschi appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM