Two weeks ago, on August 8, I posted a photo shoot tribute to Optimus Prime's death scene in the G1 movie, over in the "2020 post your transformer photos here" thread. You can see that small gallery here:
I decided to follow Optimus' death with a burial, somewhat inspired from his coffin in the Season 3 episode "Dark Awakening", but with my own spin on the design. Materials include foam core board, styrofoam, air-dry paper clay, duct tape, hot glue, and gold paint.
And I think this may be a sign the pandemic is getting to me.
Part 1 focuses on the outside of the coffin.
