Today, 05:05 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Outtsyder
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 370
Cool Tomb of Optimus Prime
Two weeks ago, on August 8, I posted a photo shoot tribute to Optimus Prime's death scene in the G1 movie, over in the "2020 post your transformer photos here" thread. You can see that small gallery here:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showp...&postcount=448

I decided to follow Optimus' death with a burial, somewhat inspired from his coffin in the Season 3 episode "Dark Awakening", but with my own spin on the design. Materials include foam core board, styrofoam, air-dry paper clay, duct tape, hot glue, and gold paint.
And I think this may be a sign the pandemic is getting to me.

Part 1 focuses on the outside of the coffin.

























(More in next post)
"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
- Carl Sagan
Today, 05:06 PM   #2
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 370
Cool Re: Tomb of Optimus Prime
And the second half of photos, mostly featuring the inside of the coffin, plus a couple setting shots:


























"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
- Carl Sagan
Today, 06:23 PM   #3
wervenom
Windbreaker
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,126
Re: Tomb of Optimus Prime
That's sic. Don't know how I missed that. Great work!
