Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 370

Tomb of Optimus Prime

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showp...&postcount=448



I decided to follow Optimus' death with a burial, somewhat inspired from his coffin in the Season 3 episode "Dark Awakening", but with my own spin on the design. Materials include foam core board, styrofoam, air-dry paper clay, duct tape, hot glue, and gold paint.

And I think this may be a sign the pandemic is getting to me.



Part 1 focuses on the outside of the coffin.



















































(More in next post) Two weeks ago, on August 8, I posted a photo shoot tribute to Optimus Prime's death scene in the G1 movie, over in the "2020 post your transformer photos here" thread. You can see that small gallery here:I decided to follow Optimus' death with a burial, somewhat inspired from his coffin in the Season 3 episode "Dark Awakening", but with my own spin on the design. Materials include foam core board, styrofoam, air-dry paper clay, duct tape, hot glue, and gold paint.And I think this may be a sign the pandemic is getting to me.Part 1 focuses on the outside of the coffin.(More in next post)



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________