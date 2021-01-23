Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,049

Transformers Kingdom Megatron Head Variant Found



Thanks to 2005 Board member Tungg*for sharing images of a new Transformers Kingdom Megatron head variant. This new head shows grinning teeth instead of the closed lips of the original head making it more expressive. Could this be a homage of the original Beast Wars Megatron toy? Or maybe the head of an incoming repaint? Time will tell. Time to look for this head variant during your hunting time. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this mews post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!



