Transformers Studio Series SS-57 Deluxe Offroad Bumblebee In-Hand Images



Thanks to*PrimevsPrime on Youtube, we can share for you set of images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-57 Deluxe Offroad Bumblebee*for your viewing pleasure. SS-57 Bumblebee is a new Bumblebee mold based on his first Jeep alt mode see on his live-action movie. He’s part of the new Studio Series Wave 9 Deluxe together with SS-58 Roadbuster (Dark of the Moon) and SS-59 Shatter (Bumblebee, jet mode). This figure includes his blaster and blade but no battle mask. The robot mode looks pretty movie accurate with a decent range of posability. The transformation is simple but fun, and bring



Thanks to*PrimevsPrime on Youtube, we can share for you set of images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-57 Deluxe Offroad Bumblebee*for your viewing pleasure. SS-57 Bumblebee is a new Bumblebee mold based on his first Jeep alt mode see on his live-action movie. He's part of the new Studio Series Wave 9 Deluxe together with SS-58 Roadbuster (Dark of the Moon) and SS-59 Shatter (Bumblebee, jet mode). This figure includes his blaster and blade but no battle mask. The robot mode looks pretty movie accurate with a decent range of posability. The transformation is simple but fun, and bring





