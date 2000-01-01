Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:42 AM
Dangard Ace
Energon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Toronto
Posts: 865
Trimming the Collectin sale Toronto
Trimming the collection. All prices in CAD. Prefer local but will ship at buyers expense. What you see in the pics is what you get.

Trade: would trade for TW Constructor.

Payment is PayPal with 4% fee if paying via CC. Cash or eTransfer if doing sale in person is also acceptable.

Red Comet KO OS PowerGlide.....................$5.00
BadCube Lorry..........................................$15 0.00
Omnigonix Spinout...................................$20.00
Maketoys Hellfire..................MTRM-03.......$120.00
XTB Apollyon.......................................... .$50.00
CombinerWars Devastator MISB w/addons (still in shipping box)..........$250.00
SDCC Soundwave Tablet MISB......................$150.00
Soul of Chogokin Black Megazord MISB GX-72B(still in shipping box) ..$400.00


Titan Blaster w/Rewind................................$50.00
PotP Optimal Optimus ..............................$60.00
CW Megatron.......................................... $75.00
Titan Return Broadside.............................$40.00
Titan Return Twinferno.............................$15.00
Titan Return Octane.................................$40.00
Titan Return Blitzwing..............................$50.00
Movie Ratchet........................................$40 .00
Movie Megatron......................................$50. 00
Movie Optimus Prime sword......................$50.00
Movie Optimus Prime Gun missing shoulder pad ..$40.00
G1 Metroplex KO....................................$20.00
Decepticon Incinerator.............................$45.00
20th Anniversary PS4 MISB......................$1500.00
SW FO Tie Fighter for 6in figures MISB...........$100.00
WeiJiang MPP10 Optimus Prime.................$100.00
Toynami Masterpiece Collection Voltron Lion Force
Collectors Set #02259 1st release.............$350.00
Unite Warriors Bruticus MISB .....................$300.00
ToysRUs Grimlock Exclusive.....................$100.00

Combiner Wars Bruticus.........................$350.00
Combiner Wars Viper.............................$25.00
Deception RedWing................................$35.00
MP Sunstreaker KO...............................$50.00
Titan SixShot.......................................$60. 00
PotP Rodimus Unicronus........................$30.00
Titan Overlord.....................................$60.0 0

FT Maverick complete w/box.................. $300.00
FT Goose complete w/box..................$200.00
FT Iceman complete w/box..................$250.00
(Displayed only. Never gone to ALT mode. Prefer local for these three. Will still ship, would just have to figure out FT 1/2 transformation box mode)

Maketoys Seekers...............................$800.00
Maketoys Battletanker(pretty sure its KO).....$30.00
Movie Optimus Helmet (electronics work)........................$20.00

T30 Blitzwing....................................$30.0 0
T30 Springer......................................$30. 00
RTS Jazz...........................................$25 .00
RTS WreckGar....................................$25.00
RTS WreckGar...................................$25.00
RTS Turbo Tracks...............................$25.00
T30 Sandstorm.................................$30.00
T30 Trailcutter...................................$25. 00
Generations Blurr..............................$25.00
RTS Perceptor....................................$25.0 0
Generations Thunderwing..................$25.00
Generations Scourge.........................$25.00
Generations Sergeant Kup..................$25.00
Generations Warpath.........................$25.00
Generations Windcharger...................$10.00
Generations Wheeljack......................$25.00
Fall of Cybertron Shockwave...............$25.00
Evolutions Toys VF2SS......................$50.00

Perfect Effect Mega Doragon(displayed never transformed)PEDX09...$250.00
PotP Throne of the Primes SDCC...........$150.00
