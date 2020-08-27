Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,246
Generations Selects Hubcap, Greasepit & Exhaust And New Cyberverse Toys Out In Canada


Thanks to friend site*Cybertron.ca*we can report that the*Generations Selects Hubcap, Greasepit &#38; Exhaust and some new Cyberverse toys are out in Canada. Hubcap, Greasepit and Exhaust have been spotted at several EB Games and Toys”R”Us stores over Canada. Additionally, several Cyberverse toys have been found at Walmart stores over the last weeks:*Wave 8 1-Step Repugnus, Deluxe Wave 3 Arcee &#38; Battle Calle Wave 1 Trooper Wildwheel. Happy hunting!

The post Generations Selects Hubcap, Greasepit & Exhaust And New Cyberverse Toys Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



