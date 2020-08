Generations Selects Hubcap, Greasepit & Exhaust And New Cyberverse Toys Out In Canada

Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca we can report that the Generations Selects Hubcap, Greasepit & Exhaust and some new Cyberverse toys are out in Canada. Hubcap, Greasepit and Exhaust have been spotted at several EB Games and Toys"R"Us stores over Canada. Additionally, several Cyberverse toys have been found at Walmart stores over the last weeks: Wave 8 1-Step Repugnus, Deluxe Wave 3 Arcee & Battle Calle Wave 1 Trooper Wildwheel. Happy hunting!