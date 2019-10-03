Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,534

New York Comic Con 2019 Coverage: Transformers Syfy Wire Reveal Panel



Designers John Warden and Ben Montano joined Syfy on their live coverage of New York Comic Con 2019 to show off upcoming Transformers products! They talked a lot about various universes within the franchises and their fans, name-dropping Beast Wars a few times, as well as their approaches to various lines for kids and adults, engineering evolution over the years, the crossovers they’ve been doing lately (Power Rangers were mentioned!), and of course new reveals! To start, they opened up the 35th anniversary cel-shaded Optimus Prime and Megatron figures, but the new faces to the table were Earth Rising Starscream



The post New York Comic Con 2019 Coverage: Transformers Syfy Wire Reveal Panel appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.