Hot Pre-Order Alert: Transformers Generations Select Hot Shot and Powerdasher Cromar

Generations Select Deluxe Class Hot Shot and Deluxe Class Powerdasher Cromar, which we confirmed to be available for NYCC 2019 purchase at Entertainment Earth's booth #502, are both now available for pre-order! Click the links below to get right into the action: Hot Shot Powerdasher Cromar Keep an eye out for pre-orders from our other sponsors below and stay tuned for more New York Comic Con coverage on the 2005 boards!