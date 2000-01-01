Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:33 AM
Slayback
Crossover
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: toronto
Posts: 1,438
Madhaus open house
About 13 bins of bagged loose transformers. Complete and incomplete. All different lines. No mps. No 3p. Saturday July 7th. 10am - 5pm. Info found on facebook. Madhaus toys. Stress free environment.

House belongs to a cat.
__________________
Good Hunting.

feedback :http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=31815
