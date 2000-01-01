Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page ER Thrust sealed, for trade
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:49 PM   #1
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,321
ER Thrust sealed, for trade
Looking to trade for an ER Runabout
MISB preferred, but would accept MIB if fig is OK (pics req)

Please PM with any offers

See pics for condition
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
MISB Transformers Shockblast Energon
Transformers
Transformers Takara 1/24 Binaltech Laserwave BT-13 Mazda RX-8 MISB Sealed NEW
Transformers
Transformers Takara 1/24 Binaltech MEISTER BT-08 Mazda RX-8 MISB Sealed NEW
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Accessories Left and Right Foot of Menasor of Stunticons
Transformers
NIB KENNER Transformers Beast Wars Spittor 1996 Hasbro Action Figure Complete
Transformers
Transformers Timelines Exclusive Nightbeat complete with comic!!
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.