Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Bumblebee 3-Pack Found At US Retail


To our surprise, a new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Bumblebee 3-Pack has been found at US retail. These 3-pack consists of redecos of previous Rescue Bots sports car, VTOL jet and*off-road Bumblebee toys in gray and yellow”Stealth” deco. 2005 Boards member*DavidT*and Twitter user @JesseWittenrich*found it at*Ross stores for $19.99. Kind of unexpected sighting considering the Rescue Bots Academy line was supposed to be over. See the pictures after the jump, as well as some stock images thanks to 2005 Boards member*kaotika.* &#160;

The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Bumblebee 3-Pack Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



