Super_Megatron
Transformers Artist Andrew Griffith to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021


TFcon is happy to welcome back*Andrew Griffith*to TFcon Baltimore 2021. Andrew is best known to fans as the long-time artist on IDWs ongoing Transformers: Robots in Disguise comic book. He will be signing, selling prints, and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long. Tickets are still available at*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets

The post Transformers Artist Andrew Griffith to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



