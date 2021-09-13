|
Transformers Artist Andrew Griffith to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021
TFcon is happy to welcome back*Andrew Griffith*to TFcon Baltimore 2021
. Andrew is best known to fans as the long-time artist on IDWs ongoing Transformers: Robots in Disguise comic book. He will be signing, selling prints, and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long. Tickets are still available at*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets
