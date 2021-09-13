Hasbro is set to showcase their upcoming Transformers content during a special event at this year’s*Milano Licensing Day. The event is titled Hasbro’s Sparkles: A Brilliant Future – News & Great Confirmations. In addition to the new content from the Transformers franchise, the company is set to reveal content from Nerf, Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, Ricky Zoom, Play-Doh, Hasbro Gaming, Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Monopoly, My Little Pony, and Power Rangers. The presentation will be followed by a cocktail lunch. To attend the event, visitors only need to purchase a ticket ( 59.78). Unfortunately, all tickets are sold » Continue Reading.
