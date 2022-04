Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Core & Deluxe And Cyberverse Wave 7 Deluxe Out In Canada

Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca we can report some new Transformers sightings at Canadian retail. Legacy toys have finally showed up in Canada. Legacy Core*Hot Rod, Skywarp and Iguanus were found at a Toys”R”Us in Nova Scotia by Cybertron.ca member*PrimeConvoy. Legacy Deluxes*Kickback, Dragstrip, Skids and Arcee (TF Prime) were spotted at a Walmart in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member*leobreaker1977.* The new Cyberverse Deluxe Slug was spotted at*a Walmart in Quebec by Cybertron.ca member*MapleMegatron. Happy hunting!The post Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Core & Deluxe And Cyberverse Wave 7 Deluxe Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM