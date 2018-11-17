Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,480

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Adaptation Junior Novel Out At US Retail



Paperback edition of the*Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Adaptation Junior Novel is now out at US retail. 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley spotted the new book at a Meijer store in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The novel was supposed to be out on the 20th, but we are happy to see it 3 days early. Mind you though, this could mean movie spoilers will hit the internet, a month before the release of the movie. Keeping up with usual traditions, this junior novel contains 8 colorful pages in the middle of the book, featuring various scenes from the upcoming movie. Not to spoil you all



