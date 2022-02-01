zackmak Robot Master Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 732

Looking for white + black G1 reissue Astrotrain, Commemorative Series by Hasbro Hasbro put this out originally in 2005 and again in 2012. Same figure, slightly different packaging. It's the white and black re-issue version of his G1 mold. Looking for either release, with box, and complete with all accessories and paperwork.



There is also the Takara reissue version of Generation One Astrotrain from 2004, which is also acceptable for me, but because it's more expensive, I'm going for the Hasbro editions.



Thanks. Attached Thumbnails