Today, 09:41 PM #1 Jones Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Ontario, Canada Posts: 187 TF: The Last Knight Slash - Video Review https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ms27cV4Tfyw



Here's my review of the new Transformers: The Last Knight deluxe dinobot Slash! A nice little addition to the dinobot lineup, and certianly a better deco than the neon colors of the Age of Extinction figure. Here's hoping that this new dinobot gets some screen time in the new movie. Would be awesome to see these characters get some more action. Hope you enjoy the review!

