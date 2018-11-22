|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+Shockwave Anime Color Box And Collectible Coin Images
*we hace images of the box and collectible Coin of the next installment in the Masterpiece + series:*MP-29+Shockwave (Destron Laserwave in Japan) Anime Color. This release brings us Shockwave in cartoon-accurate dark purple. As a nice surprise the box is landscape instead of portrait. Back of the box shows the included*accessories and a comparison shot next to Masterpiece MP-13 Soundwave and MP-11 Starscream. One important detail to notice is that the box does not show indications of any sticker sheet included, so the Decepticon symbols on Shockwave arms should be tampographed. The collectible » Continue Reading.
