Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+Shockwave Anime Color Box And Collectible Coin Images


Via friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom Facebook*we hace images of the box and collectible Coin of the next installment in the Masterpiece + series:*MP-29+Shockwave (Destron Laserwave in Japan) Anime Color. This release brings us Shockwave in cartoon-accurate dark purple. As a nice surprise the box is landscape instead of portrait. Back of the box shows the included*accessories and a comparison shot next to Masterpiece MP-13 Soundwave and MP-11 Starscream. One important detail to notice is that the box does not show indications of any sticker sheet included, so the Decepticon symbols on Shockwave arms should be tampographed. The collectible &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+Shockwave Anime Color Box And Collectible Coin Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



