Transformers x Puma Product Released Today in Europe
We first brought you news last*month
*of exciting Transformers themed footwear incoming exclusively to Foot Locker from Puma, and now share the release*dates
: The PUMA x TRANSFORMERS collaboration celebrates endless extreme reinvention and innovation. Product drops on 11/22 in Europe and 12/22 in the US. The recon of TFW2005 member Ryan F confirms today’s European release date, with items available and going fast on the*UK
*and*France
*Foot Locker sites while “Coming Soon” listings appear on the EU Puma*site
. Happy hunting!
