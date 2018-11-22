|
Studio Series Deluxe Wave 4 and Cyberverse 1-Step Wave 2 Out At Philippines
Via a post from Patrick Jason Gonzales at Cybertron Philippines FB page
, we can report that*Studio Series Deluxe Wave 4 and Cyberverse 1-Step Wave 2 Are Out At Philippines. Studio Series SS-22 Dropkick (Bumblebee Movie) and SS-23 KSI Sentry (Remold and repaint of SS-02 Stinger) were spotted at Toy Kingdom Megamall. Additionally, Energon Igniters Power Shatter (Jet alt mode) was found at the same store, so we should expect her wave partners Optimus Prime (new mold) and Blitzwing (remold and repaint of Megatron) to surface soon. Happy hunting to fellow fans and collectors in*Philippines.
