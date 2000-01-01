Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
WTB: CW Devastator
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 01:55 PM
#
1
Incepticon
Double Agent
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 662
WTB: CW Devastator
Looking to track down Combiner Wars Devastator, preferably MISB or MIB.
I'm in Calgary.
Seen a few on eBay and Kijiji for $150-$200, so that's all I'm looking to spend on it.
I use EFT for Canadian buying & selling - no fee ridden PayPal nonsense anymore
Thanks!
Incepticon
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Incepticon
Find More Posts by Incepticon
Today, 01:57 PM
#
2
andersox
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 85
Re: WTB: CW Devastator
Have you checked out TFtoys.ca?
I bought mine from him last year. (was great to deal with especially since you could pick up)
andersox
View Public Profile
Send a private message to andersox
Find More Posts by andersox
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers G1 Complete SeaconPiranacon Lot MISB
Vintage Transformers JETFIRE in Box Hasbro 1984
Optimus Prime g1 1984 Canadian Edition
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series 1 Autobot Ultra Magnus 2002
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
02:41 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.