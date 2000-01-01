Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:55 PM   #1
Incepticon
Double Agent
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 662
WTB: CW Devastator
Looking to track down Combiner Wars Devastator, preferably MISB or MIB.

I'm in Calgary.

Seen a few on eBay and Kijiji for $150-$200, so that's all I'm looking to spend on it.

I use EFT for Canadian buying & selling - no fee ridden PayPal nonsense anymore

Thanks!
Old Today, 01:57 PM   #2
andersox
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 85
Re: WTB: CW Devastator
Have you checked out TFtoys.ca?
I bought mine from him last year. (was great to deal with especially since you could pick up)
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
