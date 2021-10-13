|
Transformers HasLab Victory Saber ? New Official Color Prototype 360 Video
The official HasLab Victory Saber webpage
have updated a new official 360 video showing off the color prototype of Victory Saber for your viewing pleasure. The video gives us a clear look from several angles of the Brainmaster unit, Saber, Victory Leo (and their respective alt modes), the V-Lock cannon, Autobot stand, V-Shield and the Victory Saber combined modes. We can spot some details like the V-lock cannon that can be attached to Victory Saber’s back, and the V-Shield attaches to the arm via a clip and not with a handle. The HasLab Victory Saber ended with more than » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers HasLab Victory Saber – New Official Color Prototype 360 Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca