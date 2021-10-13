Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,291
Transformers HasLab Victory Saber ? New Official Color Prototype 360 Video


The official HasLab Victory Saber webpage have updated a new official 360 video showing off the color prototype of Victory Saber for your viewing pleasure. The video gives us a clear look from several angles of the Brainmaster unit, Saber, Victory Leo (and their respective alt modes), the V-Lock cannon, Autobot stand, V-Shield and the Victory Saber combined modes. We can spot some details like the V-lock cannon that can be attached to Victory Saber’s back, and the V-Shield attaches to the arm via a clip and not with a handle. The HasLab Victory Saber ended with more than &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers HasLab Victory Saber – New Official Color Prototype 360 Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



