Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Wave 2 ? Lobclaw (Nautilator) And Kraken (Sea
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,360
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Wave 2 ? Lobclaw (Nautilator) And Kraken (Sea


And Takara Tomy Mall has just listed the next wave of their exclusive*Generations Selects Seacons Wave 2 – Lobclaw (Nautilator) And Kraken (Seawing)*and we have several new stock images of the colored figures for your viewing pleasure. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then chime in your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Wave 2 – Lobclaw (Nautilator) And Kraken (Seawing) Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:37 AM   #2
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 2,068
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Wave 2 ? Lobclaw (Nautilator) And Kraken
ffffffuck i wish these weren't so overpriced. They are beautiful.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Pretender shells
Transformers
** Vintage Transformers G1 Lot (X6) 1980's Constructions Devastator + Weapons **
Transformers
Transformers Generation Toys GT-04 Jazz Brand New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:32 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.