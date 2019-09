Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Wave 2 ? Lobclaw (Nautilator) And Kraken (Sea

And Takara Tomy Mall has just listed the next wave of their exclusive*Generations Selects Seacons Wave 2 – Lobclaw (Nautilator) And Kraken (Seawing)*and we have several new stock images of the colored figures for your viewing pleasure. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then chime in your impressions on the 2005 Boards!