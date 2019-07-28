|
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Big Convoy Reissue Matrix Buster Edition
Takara Tomy Mall
has updated a new Big Convoy Reissue Matrix Buster Edition listing, finally revealing the official release of the prototype seen at*Wonder Festival
2019 in Japan. This special reissue of Big Convoy mold comes in the original toy colors, not the anime-accurate deco of the recent Encore reissue
.*The most important part of this new reissue is the enormous Matrix Buster cannon*seen during the final battle in the Beast Wars Neo cartoon. This is a massive accessory, almost as big as the figure itself. As seen in the cartoon, you can insert Big Convoy’s Matrix inside » Continue Reading.
