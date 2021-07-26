Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Buzzworthy Bumblebee ?Worlds Collide? 4-Pack Found At Target
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,887
Buzzworthy Bumblebee ?Worlds Collide? 4-Pack Found At Target


The Buzzworthy Bumblebee line is hitting more shelves in the US. This time the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee “Worlds Collide” 4-Pack has been found at Target. We had previously seen images of this pack which consists of the following figures:*Nemesis Primal (retool of Kingdom Optimus Primal)*Fangry (retool of Titans Return Grotusque)*Bumblebee (retool of Earthrise Cliffjumper) and*Blackarachnia*(retool of Kingdom Blackarachnia). It was found at Target in Milltown, New Jersey. Happy hunting!

The post Buzzworthy Bumblebee “Worlds Collide” 4-Pack Found At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:11 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,507
Re: Buzzworthy Bumblebee ?Worlds Collide? 4-Pack Found At Target
Now, put it in my WalMart!
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Series 1 - Commemorative 2002 Toys R Us NIB
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers, Headmasters, HORRI-BULL, MISB, 1987, HASBRO, Ready for AFA grading
Transformers
Transformer G1 Dirge Commemorative Series VII
Transformers
Kamen Rider Agito Bandai Agito Narikiri Series Triple flash DX Henshin belt 2001
Transformers
PAW Patrol Rocky's Transforming Sea Patrol Vehicle With Rocky Rare HTF New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.