Buzzworthy Bumblebee ?Worlds Collide? 4-Pack Found At Target
The Buzzworthy Bumblebee line is hitting more shelves in the US. This time the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee “Worlds Collide” 4-Pack has been found at Target. We had previously seen images of this pack which consists of the following figures:*Nemesis Primal (retool of Kingdom Optimus Primal)*Fangry (retool of Titans Return Grotusque)*Bumblebee (retool of Earthrise Cliffjumper) and*Blackarachnia*(retool of Kingdom Blackarachnia). It was found at Target in Milltown, New Jersey. Happy hunting!
