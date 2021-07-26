Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,887

Buzzworthy Bumblebee ?Worlds Collide? 4-Pack Found At Target



The Buzzworthy Bumblebee line is hitting more shelves in the US. This time the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee “Worlds Collide” 4-Pack has been found at Target. We had previously seen images of this pack which consists of the following figures:*Nemesis Primal (retool of Kingdom Optimus Primal)*Fangry (retool of Titans Return Grotusque)*Bumblebee (retool of Earthrise Cliffjumper) and*Blackarachnia*(retool of Kingdom Blackarachnia). It was found at Target in Milltown, New Jersey. Happy hunting!



