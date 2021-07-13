|
Buzzworthy Bumblebee Crash Combiners Primelock And Bumblegrim Found At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Board member*shadow panther*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Crash Combiners Primelock And Bumblegrim at US retail. These figures were first found in Canada
*without any prior announcement, and now they were found at a Target in Milltown, New Jersey. Primelock is a new redeco of the*RID Crash Combiners Optimus Prime & Grimlock 2-pack
*while Bumblegrim is a curious mix of a*Crash Combiners Bumbleside
*Bumblebee redeco (originally packed with Sideswipe) with a blue redeco of the aforementioned*Crash Combiners Grimlock.
Happy hunting!
The post Buzzworthy Bumblebee Crash Combiners Primelock And Bumblegrim Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca