Unruly Industries Optimus Prime Designer Collectible Teased



Sideshow has shared out a teaser shot for a new designer collectible from Unruly Industries. Artist SketOne has Optimus Prime ready for tagging battle with a gas mask (over top his face shield, can’t be too careful) a paint roller for getting that fresh canvas and blaster. Apparently some mook also tagged his truck mode / chest up while he was in stasis lock too. No word yet on price availability or ship dates so stay tuned as more info drops.



