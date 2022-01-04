Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Unruly Industries Optimus Prime Designer Collectible Teased


Sideshow has shared out a teaser shot for a new designer collectible from Unruly Industries. Artist SketOne has Optimus Prime ready for tagging battle with a gas mask (over top his face shield, can’t be too careful) a paint roller for getting that fresh canvas and blaster. Apparently some mook also tagged his truck mode / chest up while he was in stasis lock too. No word yet on price availability or ship dates so stay tuned as more info drops.

The post Unruly Industries Optimus Prime Designer Collectible Teased appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



