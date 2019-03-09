|
IDW?s New Transformers Series Issue #1 Sneak Peak
Via*IDW Publishing Facebook
*we have a sneak peak of the upcoming*IDW’s New Transformers Series Issue #1*which will hit comic shops on March 13. We have 4 pages of the first issue of this all new adventure settled in Cybertron before the great Autobot Decepticon war. Orion Pax and Megatron are close friends, but things are not always easy on Cybertron. The two have a meeting where things seems to stress more than any of them would have liked. Check out the mirrored images on this news post and don’t forget to grab your copy next Wednesday.
