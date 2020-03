Possible IDW Transformers #18 Convention Exclusive Cover (My Little Pony themed)

Via Equestria Daily *we have a look at a possible*IDW Transformers #18 Convention Exclusive Cover (My Little Pony themed). The cover features Cyclonus, Tailgate, Rodimus, Arcee and Soundwave in colors and references of popular "My Little Pony" characters. A very colorful art indeed. This seems to be an exclusive cover for an upcoming convention. We still have no further details on which event or any official announcement, so take this with a grain of salt at the moment. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. While this is just a special cover with no relation with the ongoing Transformers story,