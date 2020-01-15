Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:41 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,059
WizKids G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures Wave 1 In-Hand Images


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Snaku*for sharing in our forums our first in-hand images of the new*WizKids G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures. The*Deep Cut Miniatures*are*unpainted G1 inspired Transformers figurines, and yes you have to paint them completely. Wave 1 consist of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream. Each figure is nicely sculpted (for a figure this size) and they really catch the spirit of the G1 cartoon.*Snaku*shared for us some details about these figurines: Each figure come with waterslide decals (white sheet) or stickers (yellow sheet). You can choose which to apply according to your preferences or abilities. Either waterslides &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WizKids G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures Wave 1 In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...






