WizKids’ G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures Wave 1 In-Hand Images

Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Snaku*for sharing in our forums our first in-hand images of the new* WizKids' G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures . The*Deep Cut Miniatures*are*unpainted G1 inspired Transformers figurines, and yes… you have to paint them completely. Wave 1 consist of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream. Each figure is nicely sculpted (for a figure this size) and they really catch the spirit of the G1 cartoon.*Snaku*shared for us some details about these figurines: Each figure come with waterslide decals (white sheet) or stickers (yellow sheet). You can choose which to apply according to your preferences or abilities.