Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-04 Masterpiece Trainbot Suiken New Stock Images


Via Takara Tomy Mall and Hobby Dengeki we have new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers MPG-04 Masterpiece Trainbot Suiken. We have new images showing off Suiken’s poseability, accessories, bonus parts and his realistic*Tokai-type 153 Express locomotive alt mode. We also have a clear look at his combiner mode as Raiden’s left arm. Suiken is planned for release by June 2023 with a pre-order price of 19800 Yen ($136.55 approximately). See the new images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-04 Masterpiece Trainbot Suiken New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



