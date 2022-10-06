Via Takara Tomy Mall
and Hobby Dengeki
we have new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers MPG-04 Masterpiece Trainbot Suiken. We have new images showing off Suiken’s poseability, accessories, bonus parts and his realistic*Tokai-type 153 Express locomotive alt mode. We also have a clear look at his combiner mode as Raiden’s left arm. Suiken is planned for release by June 2023 with a pre-order price of 19800 Yen ($136.55 approximately). See the new images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-04 Masterpiece Trainbot Suiken New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...