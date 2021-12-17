Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
XM Studios G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron Busts Color Samples


Via Radd Titan On YouTube*we have our first look at the color samples of the impressive*XM Studios G1 Optimus Prime &#038; Megatron Busts. These pieces were* on display at XM Studios*concept store in Singapore.*While still recognizable as the G1 characters, each bust feature a very stylized*design,*bringing a fresh modern look*of the Autobot and Decepticon commanders. As we had seen before, these busts as big as a real human torso*with a detailed display base. See all the images, as well as a video of each bust, after the jump. Then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post XM Studios G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron Busts Color Samples appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



