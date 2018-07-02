Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Power Of The Primes Packaging Art By Marcelo Matere: Jazz, Dreawing, Skr


Artist Marcelo Matere has been sharing his packaging artwork he has done for Hasbro. He has revealed the pencils of Jazz, Dreawing, Skrpanel (Sharpnel) & Predaking. The images were shared via Marcelo Matere's Facebook account. We have the full body pencils we have seen in the packaging of Power Of The Primes Jazz, Dreadwing, Skrapnel (Sharpnel) and the impressive and detailed art he has done for the Predaking box set. To top it all, Marcelo lets us know he has also worked on packaging art and the throne lines of the San Diego Comicon Throne Of The Primes.

The post Transformers Power Of The Primes Packaging Art By Marcelo Matere: Jazz, Dreawing, Skrpanel (Sharpnel) & Predaking appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



