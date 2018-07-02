|
Transformers Power Of The Primes Packaging Art By Marcelo Matere: Jazz, Dreawing, Skr
Artist Marcelo Matere has been sharing his packaging artwork he has done for Hasbro. He has revealed the pencils of*Jazz, Dreawing, Skrpanel (Sharpnel) & Predaking. The images were shared via Marcelo Matere’s Facebook account
. We have the full body pencils we have seen in the packaging of Power Of The Primes Jazz, Dreadwing, Skrapnel (Sharpnel)*and the impressive and detailed art he has done for the Predaking box set. To top it all, Marcelo lets us know he has also worked on*packaging art and the throne lines of the San Diego Comicon Throne Of The Primes
