Today, 09:11 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Perfect Finish PF SS-01 Bumblebee In-Hand Gallery


Thanks to Twitter user @AM21258593*we have a small in-hand gallery of the new*Transformers Perfect Finish PF SS-01 Bumblebee. This*special redeco of the Studio Series SS-18 Bumblebee (VW Beetle)*is planned to look closer to what we saw in the Bumblebe movie. The figure shows less painted parts like the official in-hand images we saw before, but it looks pretty different compared to the original Studio Series SS-18 Bumblebee as we can see from the images. We also have our first look at the packaging of this figure. You can still find pre-order for this figure and the rest &#187; Continue Reading.

