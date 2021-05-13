|
Transformers Perfect Finish PF SS-01 Bumblebee In-Hand Gallery
Twitter user @AM21258593
*we have a small in-hand gallery of the new*Transformers Perfect Finish PF SS-01 Bumblebee. This*special redeco of the Studio Series SS-18 Bumblebee (VW Beetle)
*is planned to look closer to what we saw in the Bumblebe movie. The figure shows less painted parts like the official in-hand images we saw before
, but it looks pretty different compared to the original Studio Series SS-18 Bumblebee as we can see from the images. We also have our first look at the packaging of this figure. You can still find pre-order for this figure and the rest » Continue Reading.
