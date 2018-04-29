|
Transformers: Mega Mighties Rescue Bots Bumblebee And Hot Shot Spotted At US Retail
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*Yaujta for giving us the heads up of the new*Transformers: Mega Mighties Rescue Bots Bumblebee And Hot Shot At US Retail. These cute*super-deformed, non-transforming action figures with limited articulation (similar to the Titan Heroes/Guardians toyline) are aimed to small kids. We had first reported a new trademark
back in April, and we saw our first images via a*ToysRUs Malaysia catalog
this past November.* Both Bumblebee and Hot Shot were spotted at Walmart in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania for affordable $9.84.*
