Robots In Disguise Concept Art By Eric Brown

Artist Eric Brown has shares some great*Robots In Disguise Concept Art on Coroflot.com site. We have some interesting ideas like a different color layout for Megatronus, alt modes for Strongarm, Crazybolt, Fracture, Vertebreak, a "mega tank", weapons, scenery and… a crushed popcorn container (no joke) for your viewing pleasure. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and then share your opinion at the 2005 Boards.