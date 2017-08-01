|
Robots In Disguise Concept Art By Eric Brown
Artist Eric Brown has shares some great*Robots In Disguise Concept Art on Coroflot.com site.
We have some interesting ideas like a different color layout for Megatronus, alt modes for Strongarm, Crazybolt, Fracture, Vertebreak, a “mega tank”, weapons, scenery and… a crushed popcorn container (no joke) for your viewing pleasure. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and then share your opinion at the 2005 Boards.    
