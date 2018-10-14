Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transform Element MM-01 Hornets Tiger (T-Beast Bumblebee) Prototype


New Third Part Company Transform Element has shown the gray prototype of their first project:*MM-01 Hornets Tiger (T-Beast Bumblebee). The images were shared via Transform Element Weibo, and we have a very original and different take on Bumblebee. Rather than a vehicle mode, this incarnation of Bumblebee transforms into a mechanical tiger. The robot mode features a G1-inspired head and a chest similar to the Movie Bumblebee Camaro. This design comes from the doujin artbook (non official)*Transformers T-Beast*by*Kuramochi Zukan Group, which take G1 characters into mechanical beast modes. However Transform Element is no the first company to use this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transform Element MM-01 Hornets Tiger (T-Beast Bumblebee) Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 06:17 PM   #2
optimusb39
Re: Transform Element MM-01 Hornets Tiger (T-Beast Bumblebee) Prototype
a little tweeking and this could be a beast machine cheetor. i like it. voltron meets bayverse meets gen 1.
