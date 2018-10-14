|
Transform Element MM-01 Hornets Tiger (T-Beast Bumblebee) Prototype
New Third Part Company Transform Element has shown the gray prototype of their first project:*MM-01 Hornets Tiger (T-Beast Bumblebee). The images were shared via Transform Element Weibo
, and we have a very original and different take on Bumblebee. Rather than a vehicle mode, this incarnation of Bumblebee transforms into a mechanical tiger. The robot mode features a G1-inspired head and a chest similar to the Movie Bumblebee Camaro. This design comes from the doujin artbook (non official)*Transformers T-Beast*by*Kuramochi Zukan Group, which take G1 characters into mechanical beast modes. However Transform Element is no the first company to use this » Continue Reading.
